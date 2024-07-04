Former NHLer Ryane Clowe named assistant GM for San Jose Sharks

The San Jose Sharks have hired Ryane Clowe as assistant general manager.

The Southern Shore native will work closely with GM Mike Grier overseeing all aspects of the Sharks hockey operations department.

Clowe spent the last three seasons with the New York Rangers as senior advisor and hockey operations advisor to General Manager Chris Drury. In that role, he assisted Drury in all areas of hockey operations, including scouting.

Clowe spent a portion of the 2018-19 season as head coach for the Newfoundland Growlers but stepped down from the role due to health concerns. Between 2016-2018, he served as an assistant coach with the New Jersey Devils, working under John Hynes.

Clowe played in 10 NHL seasons between 2005-2015, mostly with the Sharks. Drafted by San Jose in the sixth round (175th overall) of the 2001 NHL Draft, he played in 423 games with the Sharks, posting 271 points (101 goals, 170 assists) and 567 penalty minutes. His 271 points place him 14th on the Sharks all-time scoring list and he ranks fifth all time in penalty minutes.

In total, he appeared in 491 regular season NHL games, collecting 309 points (112 goals, 197 assists) and 618 penalty minutes.