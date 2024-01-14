Former journalist, MS advocate Ted Warren passes away at 66

Condolences are pouring in for Ted Warren of St. John’s, who died peacefully at his home at the Salvation Army Glenbrook Lodge on January 10, 2024.

Warren was an accomplished journalist, starting his career in radio at CJYQ and CBC. In the following two decades he worked as a print journalist and served as the editor of The Daily News, East Coast Offshore Magazine, The Sunday Telegram, and The Navigator.

He was later diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis, and he rode his bicycle from St. John’s to Vancouver, a 105-day journey, to raise awareness for the disease. Following the trip he was a featured speaker at many MS-related events, served as chair of the St. John’s-Mount Pearl Chapter of the MS Society, and campaigned fiercely for access to treatments and accommodations for those affected by the disease.

Warren was 66 years old.