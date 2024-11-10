Food Producers Forum holding public forum

The Food Producers Forum will be holding a public forum today, featuring discussions of tools and techniques to rebuild food security in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The free public forum will take place at the Autism Society Greenhouse in St. John’s at 1:00 p.m.

This two-hour event will include a short dramatic presentation, followed by a panel discussion on how to rebuild local food production by combining traditional methods with new technologies.

Forum presenters will include Dale Hamilton, Jeff Ronan, Dr. Nic Fairbridge, and Heather Zurel.