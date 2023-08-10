Fogo Island residents protest to save full-time RCMP positions

A peaceful protest took place last night on Fogo Island where the mayor, town council members, and residents voiced their concerns as the number of full-time RCMP officers assigned to the town will temporarily be reduced later next month.

It was a big show of support, with residents gathering at the Iceberg Arena. Normally, there are three police officers assigned full time to Fogo Island. However, that number will be temporarily reduced to one officer because of staffing shortages. The Town of Fogo Island says they were not consulted prior to this plan being approved by the RCMP, and government and is calling on the Department of Justice to reverse the decision.