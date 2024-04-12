Fogo Island RCMP responds to report of suspected impaired driver, man arrested

A 56-year-old man was arrested for impaired driving on Thursday after police received a report of a suspected impaired driver. At approximately 2:30 p.m., police received the tip of a suspected impaired driver departing a commercial property. He was located and showed signs of impairment. After failing a road side breath test, he was arrested for impaired driving.

At the Fogo Island Detachment, the driver provided breath samples that were three times the legal limit.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to attend court at a later date to answer to charges of impaired driving. His driver’s licence was suspended and his vehicle was seized and impounded.