Foggy drive for many areas of the Island

Roads on the Avalon Peninsula, Burin Peninsula, and southwest coast are wet with areas of thick fog causing reduced visibility. In central, roads are bare and dry with good visibility.

In Labrador, roads are dry with good visibility.

The MV Kamutik W is in service but off schedule.

At the St. John’s International Airport, WestJet flights 264 and 265 are delayed. Porter Flight 296 and Air Canada Flight 687 are also delayed. At the Deer Lake Regional Airport, Provincial Airlines Flight 928 is cancelled. Flights are on time in Gander.