There are areas of widespread fog across the island portion of the province this morning, causing reduced visibility. Roads are mostly dry. In Labrador, roads are dry with good visibility.

Marine Atlantic and provincial ferries are operating on schedule.

At the St. John’s International Airport, Porter Flight 2280 and WestJet Flight 265 are delayed. In Gander, Air Canada flights 1170 and 1171 are aborted. Flights are on time in Deer Lake.