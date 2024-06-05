Foggy conditions continue to cause reduced visibility

On the Avalon Peninsula, south coast, and most of central, roads are wet with areas of fog. Along the west coast and in Labrador, roads are dry with good visibility.

The MV Beaumont Hamel continues to service the Fogo Island/Change Island route.

At the St. John’s International Airport, PAL Airlines Flight 922 is cancelled. In Gander, Air Canada flights 2270 and 2271 are delayed. At the Deer Lake Regional Airport PAL Flight 901 is delayed. Air Canada flights 1516, 2280, and 2283 are also delayed, and Westjet Flight 518 is delayed.