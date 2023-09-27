Foggy commute in some areas this morning

Roads across the province are mostly clear and dry. There are a few areas of fog, including from Badger to Lewisporte, areas of Corner Brook, and on the southwestern Avalon Peninsula.

Due to operational requirements, Marine Atlantic has added an additional sailing from Port aux Basques to North Sydney. The MV Leif Ericson will depart at 6:30 a.m. and is restricted to a commercial-only departure.

The Beaumont Hamel is replacing the Flanders on the Bell Island to Portugal Cove run. All provincial ferries are operating on time.

At the St. John’s International Airport, Gander International Airport, and Deer Lake Regional Airport, all flights are on time.