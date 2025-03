On the island, roads are bare and have wet sections. Visibility is poor from Clarenville to Bonavista and on the Avalon Peninsula due to fog.

Across Labrador, there are a few stretches of highway that are partly snow-covered with icy and slushy patches.

The MV Qajaq W is out of service for the time being due to lack of an icebreaker. Other ferries are on time.

Flights in St. John’s, Gander, and Deer Lake are on time.