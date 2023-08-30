Five people arrested for impaired driving last weekend

RCMP officers across the province arrested five people in separate impaired driving incidents this past weekend.

Last Friday RCMP located a damaged vehicle in a parking lot. Police determined that a vehicle had struck a nearby guardrail. The driver, who showed signs of alcohol impairment, failed a roadside breath test and was arrested. At the detachment, he provided breath samples that were more than twice the legal limit.

Overnight on Friday RCMP observed a vehicle side-swipe an oncoming vehicle in Bay Roberts. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver, a 60-year-old man, showed signs of alcohol impairment and was arrested. At the detachment, he provided breath samples that were three times the legal limit.

An impaired driver was arrested in Happy Valley-Goose Bay for impaired driving. The 57-year-old man failed a roadside breath test and at the detachment provided further breath samples that were more than twice the legal limit.

Nain RCMP responded to the report of a suspected impaired driver. The driver showed signs of alcohol impairment, failed a roadside breath test and was arrested. At the detachment, he provided breath samples that were nearly twice the legal limit.

Holyrood RCMP received the report of a vehicle driving in the wrong direction on the divided highway near the St. John’s Rod and Gun Club. Officers located and stopped on the side of the highway. The driver showed signs of alcohol impairment and was arrested for impaired driving. At the detachment, he provided breath samples that were nearly twice the legal limit.

All drivers were released from custody and will appear in court at a later date.

Each received a driver’s licence suspension.