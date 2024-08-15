Five people arrested after major drug bust in Clarenville area

Five people have been charged in the Clareneville area after an RCMP investigation into organized crime
Operation Barcode resulted in the arrest of five people and the execution of search warrants at five properties in the Clarenville Detachment area on August 9. The RCMP provided details at a news conference Thursday.
The 11-month investigation into a local organized crime network involved in drug trafficking, among other crimes, resulted in the seizure of firearms, drugs, contraband tobacco and cash. A number of RCMP resources, including police officers from Clarenville, Gander and Burin Peninsula Detachments, Traffic Services, Police Dog Services and Federal Policing Eastern Region, assisted in this investigation. A number of partner agencies, such as the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary and the Financial Accounting Management Group, also provided assistance.
Five search warrants were simultaneously executed on Friday at properties located in Bunyan’s Cove, Bloomfield, Terra Nova and Charlottetown.
The following items were seized:
- More than $450,000 cash
- More than 1600 grams of cocaine
- More than 15,000 prescription pills (Fentanyl, Oxycodone Methamphetamine and Hydromorphone)
- 12 firearms with ammunition
- 355 cases of contraband tobacco (more than 3.5 million contraband cigarettes)
- More than 400 grams of hashish
- Seven bottles of hash oil
- Nearly 750 grams of illicit cannabis
- More than 650 60-oz bottles of contraband liquor
- Three pickup trucks
- Two enclosed 20-foot utility trailers
- Other items consistent with drug trafficking
Most of the pills seized contain fentanyl. A drug analysis will be completed.
The five people were released from custody with charges forthcoming. The investigation is continuing.