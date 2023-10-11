Five health and community care companies come together to form ‘Brightisle’

The Seafair group says they are aiming to mark a new era of health care in Newfoundland and Labrador by bringing together five of its established health and community care companies under a new name– Brightisle.

The new Brightisle organization includes: CareGivers, Blue sky, Momentum Developmental Support, Aurelia and Parallel Health. The group employs over 1000 individuals in the direct delivery of health and community care-related services across Newfoundland and Labrador.

The range of services currently offered includes home support, residential care for children and youth, support for adults with I/DD, capacity development with indigenous communities, supervised access for families, as well as private health and occupational health and safety services.

Seafair CEO Anne Whelan says,” The complexity and demand for more and different types of care at home or in the community is growing, and there are fewer people than ever available to work. We intend for our approach to services and programs to be more flexible and dynamic, embracing innovation and technology – but always keeping people and communities front and centre.” Whelan, who will oversee the transition of the organizations into one company, believes that with the new Provincial Health Accord and the single health authority, providers need to be focused on the future; “We are energized by the challenge to improve the collective health and well-being of Newfoundlanders and Labradorians, and we want to help fill the gaps that the health accord has identified”