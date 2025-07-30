Fishing stages in historic Quidi Vidi destroyed by overnight fire

Two fishing stages in the historic Quidi Vidi gut have been destroyed following an overnight fire.

Late Tuesday night police and personnel with the St. John’s Regional Fire Department were called to the harbour at Quidi Vidi following reports of a fishing stage on fire. The blaze, which was on a side of the harbour only accessible by boat, had quickly consumed one large structure, with heat and flankers threatening other stages nearby.

Given the fact the fire was so far away, and access was limited, it was determined there was little the fire department could do, except monitor the blaze.

With flames shooting high into the sky at times, portions of the nearby hillside also burst into flames. Some area residents were able to prevent the spread of the fire to some structures using a hose and bucket, having accessed the scene by boat, however a second stage could not be saved.

Dozens of onlookers lined the shore, with many others watching the drama unfold via the NTV Quidi Vidi Village Webcam, which clearly showed the fire.

The fire burned into the daylight hours, and by 5:30 a.m. nothing but smouldering wood remained.

Video from the scene in Quidi Vidi as fire consumed two fishing stages