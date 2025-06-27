Fisherman in medical distress safely located

An elderly man who was in medical distress on Thursday was safely rescued by Exploits Search and Rescue.

Shortly after 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP received a report of a fisherman on the Exploits River who was under medical distress. The man was at the bottom of a steep embankment on the river’s edge with the tide rising. Police activated Exploits Search and Rescue for assistance.

Traveling by boat, searchers were able to locate the man and safely transported him to shore where Emergency Medical Services were waiting. The man was transported in an ambulance to the Central Newfoundland Regional Health Centre for further medical treatment and is expected to make a recovery.

RCMP NL thanks searchers with Exploits Search and Rescue for efforts made during this successful rescue.