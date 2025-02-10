Fisheries minister favours ‘incrementalism’ as Canada discusses lowering interprovincial trade barriers

Fisheries minister Gerry Byrne says he favours an incremental approach when talking about lowering interprovincial trade barriers as a solution to dealing with tariff threats from the United States. Processing requirements in the Newfoundland and Labrador fishery have long been an example of one of those trade barriers, but last year, the province loosened up those restrictions when it issued expressions of interest for outside buyers after 2024’s fishery protests.

Post Views: 33