Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture Roundtables Show Unified Tariff Threat Response

Minister of Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture Gerry Byrne recently hosted several roundtables with the province’s three renewable resource sectors in response to U.S. tariff threats.

Byrne hosted a roundtable on the fisheries, forest sector representatives, and the agriculture sector.

Representatives from all three sectors have committed to continue working to ensure these industries are prepared to adapt to the uncertain and changing environment ahead and are actively looking to diversify markets for these products.

The Provincial Government has also launched BuyFromNL, an awareness campaign encouraging citizens to choose products and services from Newfoundland and Labrador first, keeping money and jobs here at home.