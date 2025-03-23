Fish harvesters protest outside Mark Carney’s first St. John’s rally

About 100 fish harvesters packed the entrance of the St. John’s Convention Centre Sunday ahead of Liberal leader Mark Carney’s first federal election rally.

The harvesters are upset about cuts to the crab quota in Zone 3K off the northeast coast of Newfoundland. The harvesters have since cleared the entrance after Fisheries Minister Joanne Thompson agreed to meet with four of them.

Carney’s rally proceeded as planned, but harvesters were not pleased with how the meeting went. They were told the federal government would review the numbers and get back to them tomorrow. Harvesters remain at the entrance trying to get into the Convention Centre.