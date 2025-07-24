First monthly payment of the Newfoundland and Labrador Disability Benefit to be issued tomorrow

The first monthly payment of the Newfoundland and Labrador Disability Benefit will be issued tomorrow, July 25. The benefit is being administered by the Canada Revenue Agency on behalf of the Provincial Government. If you have questions regarding the payments, please contact the CRA at 1-800-387-1193.

The Newfoundland and Labrador Disability Benefit provides up to $400 per month for eligible individuals with disabilities and will be issued on the 25th day of each month.

Following a series of provincial government virtual and in-person information sessions to inform the public about this new initiative, more than 8,000 individuals are now eligible to receive the benefit.

The Newfoundland and Labrador Disability Benefit also includes a $1,200 annual contribution to a Registered Disability Savings Plan for people who qualify. Information regarding the distribution of this benefit will be communicated once finalized.

Through the implementation of the Newfoundland and Labrador Disability Benefit, the Provincial Government is strengthening financial supports for persons with disabilities living with low incomes.