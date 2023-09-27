First Light St. John’s Friendship Centre to receive Canada Post Indigenous Truth and Reconciliation Grant

Over $1 million in grants has been awarded this year by the Canada Post Community Foundation to 84 organizations across the country. These grants, raised through funds from our post offices and Community Foundation stamp sales, support the organizations’ efforts to improve the lives of Canadian children and youth.

Among these recipients is First Light St. John’s Friendship Centre, which will be receiving the Indigenous Truth and Reconciliation Signature Grant of $50,000. Introduced in 2022, the grant is available to Indigenous regional or local organizations that offer children’s programming anchored in the principles of Indigenous truth and reconciliation. A cheque will be presented to the organization and spokespeople from the First Light St. John’s Friendship Centre

First Light is a non-profit organization that provides programs and services rooted in the revitalization, strengthening and celebration of Indigenous cultures and languages in the spirit of trust, respect and friendship. In 2019, First Light launched what became First Voice, an urban Indigenous coalition dedicated to advancing truth and reconciliation in St. John’s. The grant will be used to promote community participation in the coalition’s 42 Calls for Change.

NTV News will be there for the ceremony tomorrow.