First cruise ship of the season arriving in St. John’s today

The cruise ship season gets underway today in St. John’s with the arrival of the Silver Dawn.

The cruise ship carrying 660 passengers is expected to arrive in the city at 1:00 p.m. and will depart at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday.

The ship, operated by Silver Seas, is on a 16-day cruise with stops in Greenland, Halifax, Boston, and New York City.

Between May and October, 39 ship visits are scheduled from 18 cruise lines. More than 39,000 passengers are expected to arrive.

The last cruise ship of the season will arrive on October 12.