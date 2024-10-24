First class relic of Blessed Carlo Acutis visits Archdiocese from October 24-30 in NL

The first class relic of Blessed Carlos Acutis visited the Basilica Parish in St. John’s on Thursday.

Carlos Acutis was born on May 3, 1991 and enjoyed many pastimes of a child during that time – sports, computer and video games.

Carlo died of leukemia in 2006 at 15 years old. He offered his suffering to the pope and the Church. Carlo is the first millennial to be considered Blessed.

Pope Francis beatified the millenial in 2020 in Assisi, where Blessed Carlo had made multiple pilgrimages and where his mortal remains rest.