Firefighters rescue several people from downtown condo fire that sent three people to hospital; firefighter also injured

An early-morning fire at a downtown condominium has caused significant damage, sending four people to hospital, including one firefighter, and displacing over a dozen residents.

Firefighters were called to Cavendish Condominiums, on Duckworth Street near Cavendish Square, just before 3:00 a.m. after receiving reports of multiple vehicles ablaze in the building’s parking garage. When crews arrived, residents were evacuating as thick black smoke poured from around the garage doors.

Firefighters entered the building to search for several people reportedly trapped in their units. An aerial ladder truck was used to rescue several people from balconies, as thick smoke made walking out impossible.

Mike Hall, Platoon Chief with the St. John’s Regional Fire Department, stated that without the presence of a building manager and access to keys to open doors inside, the situation could have been much worse. In total, firefighters rescued five people, with three being taken to hospital with smoke inhalation.

While conducting a second search of the condo a firefighter fell through a flight of stairs towards the rear of the building, falling roughly six metres. A mayday call was issued, with firefighters undertaking a rescue of one of their own. They were taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

A metrobus was called to transport displaced residents to temporary housing. The Canadian Red Cross has also been called to assist. A total of sixteen people have been displaced by the fire, which caused extensive damage.

While fire retardant sprayed onto the ceiling of the parking garage contained the fire to that area, the remainder of the building sustained significant smoke damage. At least six vehicles were completely destroyed. It took firefighters roughly two hours to bring the blaze under control.

Fire crews remained on the scene into the daylight hours. An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

Video from the scene of a fire at a downtown condominium early Sunday morning.