Firefighters make quick work of overnight shed fire, one person taken to hospital

One person was taken to hospital after a shed fire in the west end of St. John’s early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the scene, on Anthony Avenue, shortly after 1:00 a.m.. When crews arrived they found a shed at the rear of a property fully involved with fire. While firefighters were able to quickly bring the blaze under control, the contents of the shed were destroyed. The shed also sustained extensive damage.

One person was taken to hospital as a result of the fire, reportedly suffering from minor burns.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Video from the scene of a shed fire on Anthony Avenue.