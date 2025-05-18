Firefighters assist injured hiker from Signal Hill hiking trail

Firefighters from two fire stations were summoned late Sunday afternoon to assist an injured hiker from a trail on Signal Hill.

A call from assistance came from paramedics some time before 5:00 p.m. after reaching an injured hiker on the North Head Trail, which runs from the parking lot at Cabot Tower to the Battery. Due to the steep stairs and difficult terrain, crews from two fire stations arrived to carry the hiker roughly 300 metres to the parking lot. In good spirits, the individual was placed on a stretcher to be brought to hospital for treatment of a reported leg injury.