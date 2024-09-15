Fire in Logy Bay causes significant damage, displaces homeowner

A fire in Logy Bay on Saturday afternoon caused extensive damage to a home and displaced one person.

Fire crews were alerted to the fire by a neighbour shortly after 2:15 p.m. and arrived on the scene to find smoke coming from the home. Upon entering the residence firefighters discovered fire in the rear of the home and in the attic space. Crews were able to extinguish the flames in quick order and spent the next while checking for hot spots.

There was no one home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported. The home sustained extensive fire, smoke, and water damage. One person has been displaced as a result.

Crews from Kent’s Pond and Kenmount Fire Stations responded, along with a water tanker from Brookfield Fire Station. Marine Drive was closed in the area as crews worked. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Crews also responded on Saturday evening to a fire on Carlisle Drive in Paradise. Firefighters made quick work of an exterior fire to the rear of the home. There was no fire extension to the interior of the house, and the residents were not displaced as a result.