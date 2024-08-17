Fire extensively damages home in east-end trailer park

A Saturday-morning fire has caused extensive damage to a residence in the Ann Jeanette Trailer Park in the east end of St. John’s.
Crews were dispatched to the scene at about 10:45 a.m.. When firefighters arrived at the home, on Leonard Place, they were met with heavy smoke and fire inside the trailer home. When crews gained entry they found extremely hot conditions, with fire in the kitchen area.
Ken Dinn, Platoon Chief with St. John’s Regional Fire Department, said no one was home at the time and multiple searches of the dwelling found no one inside. Firefighters cut several holes into the roof of the trailer to find fire, which was stubborn at times, hiding between the tin roof of the trailer and a wooden roof built on top. Crews also had to pull down much of the ceiling inside to access the flames.
The fire caused extensive damage to the interior of the residence. An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.