Fire extensively damages home in east-end trailer park

A Saturday-morning fire has caused extensive damage to a residence in the Ann Jeanette Trailer Park in the east end of St. John’s.

Crews were dispatched to the scene at about 10:45 a.m.. When firefighters arrived at the home, on Leonard Place, they were met with heavy smoke and fire inside the trailer home. When crews gained entry they found extremely hot conditions, with fire in the kitchen area.

Ken Dinn, Platoon Chief with St. John’s Regional Fire Department, said no one was home at the time and multiple searches of the dwelling found no one inside. Firefighters cut several holes into the roof of the trailer to find fire, which was stubborn at times, hiding between the tin roof of the trailer and a wooden roof built on top. Crews also had to pull down much of the ceiling inside to access the flames.

The fire caused extensive damage to the interior of the residence. An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

Fire caused extensive damage to a home in the Ann Jeanette Trailer Park on Saturday morning. (Earl Noble / NTV News) Firefighters cut holes into the roof of a home on Leonard Place on Saturday morning. (Earl Noble / NTV News) Firefighters exit a home on Leonard Place on Saturday morning. (Earl Noble / NTV News) SJRFD Fire Captain Darryll Pennell (centre) speaks with Firefighter O’Neill at the scene of a fire on Leonard Place. (Earl Noble / NTV News) SJRFD Fire Captain Darryll Pennell (right) speaks with Firefighter O’Neill at the scene of a fire on Saturday morning. (Earl Noble / NTV News) SJRFD Firefighter Noah Wilson gets a change of air tank at the scene of a fire on Saturday morning. (Earl Noble / NTV News) SJRFD Firefighter Brad Vicars (left) speaks with Fire Captain Darryll Pennell at the scene of a fire. (Earl Noble / NTV News) SJRFD Firefighter Chris Combden communicates with others on the ground. (Earl Noble / NTV News) SJRFD Firefighter Noah Wilson prepares to re-enter a home on Leonard Place. (Earl Noble / NTV News) Fire caused extensive damage to a home on Leonard Place on Saturday morning. (Earl Noble / NTV News) Firefighters work on the roof of a home on Leonard Place on Saturday morning. (Earl Noble / NTV News) Water bottles sit in running water to stay cool at the scene of a fire on Leonard Place. (Earl Noble / NTV News) SJRFD Firefighter Chris Combden at the scene of a fire on Leonard Place. (Earl Noble / NTV News) Fire caused extensive damage to a home in the Ann Jeanette Trailer Park on Saturday morning. (Earl Noble / NTV News)