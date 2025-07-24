Fire displaces Shea Heights couple, causes moderate damage

A fire in Shea Heights on Wednesday night has displaced a couple and caused moderate damage to their home.

Firefighters were called to the home, on Chafe Avenue, shortly after 11:00 p.m.. They arrived to find smoke coming from the home, and a fire in the basement. Both elderly residents of the home were able to escape the fire, though they did suffer from some smoke inhalation. Paramedics treated the couple at the scene.

The fire was contained to a small area of the basement of the home, however some water and smoke damage was done. Personnel with Newfoundland Power were called to disconnect power to the house.

The residents of the home have been temporarily displaced as a result of the fire.

Video from the scene of a fire on Chafe Avenue in Shea Heights.