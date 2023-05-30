Fire damages centre-city home, displaces residents

The scene of a fire on Mitchell Court in St. John’s. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

A supper-hour fire in the centre of St. John’s damaged a home and displaced its residents on Tuesday.

Several 9-1-1 calls from neighbours were received at about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday evening alerting emergency crews to a fire on Mitchell Court. When firefighters arrived they found smoke coming from the home. Once entry was made into the home, crews discovered fire in the basement of the dwelling. Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the flames. No one was home at the time.

The home suffered fire damage in the immediate are of the fire, and some smoke damage throughout. The residents of the home have been displaced.

Traffic on Anderson Avenue was redirected as crews fought the fire.