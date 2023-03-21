Fire crews battle silo fire at Mount Pearl feed mill

Firefighters with SJRFD on scene of a fire at Country Ribbon Inc. Feed Mill in Mount Pearl. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

Firefighters with St. John’s Regional Fire Department (SJRFD) spent hours at the scene of a late-night fire in Mount Pearl.

The call came from a worker at the feed mill, owned by Country Ribbon Incorporated, on Topsail Road. SJRFD Platoon Chief Derek Hunt said the employee was alerted to the fire by a smell likened to burnt popcorn in the air. The worker then detected heat on the outside of the silo, prompting a call to 9-1-1.

When fire crews arrived on the scene, shortly before 9:30 p.m., and opened an access hatch at the side of the silo there was considerable fire inside. Firefighters immediately started pouring water inside to douse the flames.

Water pours in through a vent at the top of a silo. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

Hunt also said that due to the extent of the burning material and poor access to the fire they opted to use an aerial ladder to spray water through a vent at the top of the silo in an attempt to drown the blaze from above.

Hunt said the blaze could have been much more dangerous. The fire was in a silo that contained a corn product, of similar consistency to popcorn kernels. Had the fire started in a silo containing more finely-ground material they would have been looking at the possibility of an explosion.

Police were forced to close a portion of Topsail Road, just east of the Kenmount Road overpass, as crews needed a fire hydrant across the street. Firefighters were on the scene into the early morning hours.