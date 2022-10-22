Fire closes terminal at St. John’s International Airport

Fire broke out in the terminal of St. John’s International Airport Friday night.

The terminal was evacuated around 11:30 p.m. due to a fire in a localized area on the second floor. St. John’s International Airport Emergency responders and St. John’s Regional Fire Department responded to the incident.

The airport authority says thanks to the safe and timely actions of airport personnel and partners, the fire was confined to a specific and there were no injuries.

At this time, the terminal building is closed to the public. The authority is assessing the affected area and will share more information as it becomes available.

Passengers are asked to check with their airline before heading to the airport on Saturday.