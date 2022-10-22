Fire closes terminal at St. John’s International Airport until Sunday evening

The terminal at St. John’s International Airport will remain closed for another and flights are not expected to resume until 7 p.m. Sunday after fire broke out late Friday night.

The terminal was evacuated around 11:30 p.m. because of a fire near the children’s play area on the second floor. St. John’s International Airport emergency responders and the St. John’s Regional Fire Department responded to the incident.

The airport authority says the fire was confined to a specific area. There were fewer than 30 people in the terminal at the time because of storm cancellations. They were evacuated and there were no injuries.

The Airport Authority is still assessing the situation and working with the RNC and Fire Department to ensure all protocols are being followed to reopen the building. The terminal building will remain closed to the public until about two hours before flight resume on Sunday.

“It is appreciated that this emergency may have an impact on the travelling public, but safety is the number one priority for all parties involved,” the authority said in a statement. “The Airport Authority is in contact with our partners to try and provide the most up-to-date information.

“Passengers are advised to not visit the airport until they are advised we have re-opened the terminal safely. Please contact your airline directly for updates about flight information.”

Airport Authority CEO Denis Hogan will spoke to reporters twice on Saturday. He said there is smoke and water damage that needs to be dealt with. The cause of the fire is unknown, but it’s not deemed suspicious. The investigation into the fire is still ongoing.