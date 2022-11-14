Fire causes serious damage to downtown apartment

SJRFD Captain Leonard Holden speaks with a firefighter at the doorway of a home on Water Street. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

An evening fire caused serious damage to one downtown apartment on Monday.

Emergency crews were called to the west end of Water Street at about 7:30 p.m. after a passerby noticed smoke coming from the second-storey window of a home. When firefighters arrived on scene they discovered fire in the bedroom of an upstairs apartment. No one was home at the time, and crews were able to quickly knock down the bulk of the fire.

An occupant of the downstairs apartment evacuated the residence as crews fought the blaze. The fire caused significant damage to the upstairs unit, while the downstairs apartment sustained some smoke and water damage.

Water Street was closed west of Leslie Street as personnel worked. After fighting the fire for a little over an hour the scene was left with the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary for investigation.

Video from the scene of a residential fire on Water Street.