Fire burning in Churchill Falls; N.L. Hydro working to restore power

A fire is burning in Churchill Falls at this hour.
A video posted to social media by photographer Robert Dawe shows huge flames and plumes of smoke. Police have closed the highway between Churchill Falls and Happy Valley-Goose Bay, and the RNC are asking people to avoid the area.
Parts of Labrador are under a moderate to extreme risk of wildfires. Premier John Hogan posted to social media just before 8 o’clock, noting government is “in touch with Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro, and thank them and the emergency response crews on the ground and in the air for their efforts.”
N.L. Hydro posted online that it is working to restore power:
“Our teams are responding to a fire near the community of Churchill Falls,” the corporation posted on X. “Local emergency response is on site with additional resources on route. Related to this fire, the lines into Labrador West have been impacted and we are aware that our customers in Labrador West and Wabush are currently without power. We don’t have an estimated restoration time at the moment but we will continue to provide further updates as they become available.”
N.L. Hydro also posted on its web site that there has been no impact on generation of electricity from the plant.
The RNC has also posted on X that roads are closed in the area due to the fire.
Meanwhile, fires are burning in other parts of the country. A state of emergency is in place as over 4,000 people have been evacuated as wildfires threaten Northern Saskatchewan communities. Wildfires are also threatening parts of Alberta.
NTV News will provide more information as it becomes available.
Photo/Video: Courtesy of Robert Dawe