The St. John’s Regional Fire Department has reinstated the fire ban in the region which includes the City of St. John’s, City of Mount Pearl, and Town of Paradise.

The fire ban will remain in effect until June 19 with an update to be provided that day. The ban includes outdoor wood-burning appliances, charcoal BBQs and open fires. Propane firepits and BBQs are permitted.

The Conception Bay South Fire Department has also instituted a fire ban.