Fire at Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation Band Council office suspected arson

Sheshatshiu RCMP is investigating a suspected arson that occurred in the early morning hours of Monday, September 4, 2023, at the Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation Band Council office on Utshimau Street in Sheshatshiu.

Police received a call of an active fire at the building around 5:30 a.m. on Monday morning. Sheshatshiu RCMP attended the scene, where Sheshatshiu Fire Department and North West River Volunteer Fire Department were battling the blaze of the fully engulfed structure.

No one was inside the property at the time of the fire. The building was completely destroyed.

Provincial Fire Services have been engaged. The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with any information that could assist police with their investigation into this incident is asked to please call Sheshatshiu RCMP at 709-497-8700.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app.