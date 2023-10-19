News

Firefighters douse fire at recycling facility in east end of St. John’s

Posted: October 19, 2023 1:08 pm
Firefighters are dousing flames at AIM Recycling in the east end of St. John’s.

Smoke could be seen coming from the area around 1 p.m. on Thursday, but it is now dissipating. Delays could be expected on East White Hills Road.

