Firefighters douse fire at recycling facility in east end of St. John’s

Firefighters are dousing flames at AIM Recycling in the east end of St. John’s.
Smoke could be seen coming from the area around 1 p.m. on Thursday, but it is now dissipating. Delays could be expected on East White Hills Road.
The fire was actually at AIM Recycling on White Hills Road. @NTVNewsNL pic.twitter.com/5643nksWRR
— Rosie Mullaley (@Rosie_Mullaley) October 19, 2023
Firefighters are on the scene and are dousing the fire (at Newco Metals). The blaze has gone down quite a bit and the smoke is dissipating somewhat. @NTVNewsNL pic.twitter.com/RlTcvJSjD4
— Rosie Mullaley (@Rosie_Mullaley) October 19, 2023