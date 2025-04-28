Filipino Association of NL grieving following weekend tragedy

The Filipino community of Newfoundland and Labrador say they’re shocked and devastated by the deadly tragedy in Vancouver that has now claimed the lives of 11 people, including a five-year-old girl.



The deadly attack happened Sunday on a Vancouver street as many celebrated a traditional festival celebrating an indigenous leader who stood against colonialism in the 16th century. The Filipino Association of Newfoundland and Labrador issued a statement extending sincere condolences to the families, friends and all those affected by the recent tragedy.

The association says they’re working with community leaders on activities to honor those killed in the deadly attack. A mass prayer and vigil will take place in St. John’s on Wednesday.