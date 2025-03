FFAW takes aim at Joanne Thomson after 3K crab quota cut on eve of federal election call

The FFAW is taking aim at Fisheries Minister Joanne Thompson after DFO cut crab quotas in Zone 3K on the eve of a federal election.

Harvesters had held a protest in Grand Falls-Windsor Friday calling for “fair quotas” in Zone 3K off the northeast coast of Newfoundland.

“Minister Joanne Thompson has demonstrated a profound failure in leadership today in her first act as fisheries minister, leaving 3K harvesters waiting for a full day and late into the evening without communication or resolution,” the FFAW posted on its web site Friday.

“Late this evening, FFAW-Unifor finally received confirmation from DFO Deputy Minister Annette Gibbons regarding the 3K snow crab TAC: a 25% reduction for offshore and a 20% reduction for inshore. These cuts are wholly unacceptable to fish harvesters, as they are fundamentally misaligned with the ecological realities of the region.

“Minister Thompsonā€™s decision to delegate the responsibility of her first significant policy action reflects a deplorable lack of respect for fish harvesters whose livelihoods rely upon her competency.”

Prime Minister Mark Carney is expected to call a federal election Sunday. Thompson will be seeking re-election for the Liberals in St. John’s East, where she will be facing Conservative candidate David Brazil and NDP candidate Mary Shortall.