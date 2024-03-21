FFAW sending a clear message on Budget Day: Take 2

It remains a clear message from the FFAW on Budget Day. Hundreds of fishing harvesters closed in around the Public Gallery entrance at the Confederation Building, with even more joining throughout the morning.

Meanwhile, the Budget is quickly approaching and government officials will be soon trying to enter the building. However, NTV News will not be entering the ‘lock up’ for Budget Day in the Confederation Building, but will be covering it from a distance. We will have full coverage throughout the day, with live reports from legislative reporter – Ben Cleary, as well as Beth Penney, and Bailey Howard who is on the ground amongst the protesters.

NDP Leader Jim Dinn released this statement today:

“My colleagues and I will not be sitting in the House of Assembly for the Budget today. “The Premier has let the situation get out of control. If the Premier had shown the same determination in resolving this issue even a year ago, as he has demonstrated in pushing his own agenda, we wouldn’t need police in riot gear. We are hopeful and expect a peaceful and constructive resolution so harvesters, plant workers, and the communities they rely on can have the productive season they were promised. The future of rural Newfoundland and Labrador is at stake. “The Liberal Government shut down debate last Thursday. When the House of Assembly resumes for debate we look forward to holding government to account.”

The NDP Caucus will be watching the budget at Alt Hotel and Jim Dinn will be available to respond afterwards.

