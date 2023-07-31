FFAW reporting positive catch rates for capelin harvesters

The FFAW says it’s been a good season for capelin harvesters. The union says harvesters are reporting positive catch rates so far this fishing season. It’s optimistic that more favorable environmental conditions are leading to the growth of the capelin stock. Now they’re calling on the federal government to increase research. FFAW President Greg Pretty says he hopes more understanding of the stocks can stop DFO from limiting the small commercial fishery.
Several impaired driving offences in Labrador West over the weekendBy Marykate O'Neill — 5 hours ago
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary in Labrador West were kept busy during the weekend with several impaired drivers.
In the early morning hours of July 29, officers conducted a roadside checkpoint in Wabush following local Regatta Day celebrations. A male driver showed signs of alcohol impairment and after failing a roadside screening device, was transported to the detachment where he provided breath samples twice the legal limit.
Shortly after 1:00 a.m. on July 30, a patrol member observed a vehicle being operated erratically in Labrador City with no tail or headlights illuminated. A traffic stop was initiated, whereby the officer observed signs of impairment by alcohol. The roadside screening device was administered, resulting in the male receiving a 7 day driving suspension.
At approximately 7:20 p.m. that same evening, police received call that a vehicle had struck a light pole in Labrador City and left the area. Upon responding, officers noted substantial damage to the light pole which was now laying buckled across a driveway, with parts of the pole and vehicle scattered throughout the roadway. The vehicle was located in a driveway not far from the area. A follow up investigation resulted in the driver providing breath samples twice the legal limit.
All drivers had their driver’s license seized or suspended and vehicles impounded.Post Views: 160
Two individuals arrested for assault early this morning on George StreetBy Marykate O'Neill — 5 hours ago
RNC Operational Patrol Services responded to a complaint of an assault on George Street around 12:10 a.m. this morning. As a result of the investigation, a 31-year-old female was located nearby and arrested. The female subject was charged with one count of assault. The female was released from custody to appear in court at a later date.
Only twenty minutes later, while conducting foot patrols in the George Street area, RNC Operational Patrol Services observed an assault occur on another male. As a result, a 22-year-old male was arrested at scene. The subject is charged with common assault and is held to appear in court.Post Views: 150
Province announces new system to help modernize ambulance servicesBy Web Team — 2 hours ago
To help modernize ambulance services and create greater efficiency in emergency response operations, the province has announced that ambulances in the eastern zone have been equipped with a new electronic Patient Care Record (ePCR) system. The system replaces outdated paper-based reporting with modern tablet computers.
The new system includes instantaneous creation of clinical reports, and the information collected during emergencies is easily provided to emergency department staff and can be integrated with the patient’s electronic health record, which will improve information sharing and collaboration at hospitals and health care facilities. The department anticipates full implementation of ePCR in all regions of the province as part of the transition to an integrated ambulance system throughout 2023 and 2024.
Each record collected by the ePCR contains important patient information, such as the location of the request for service, ambulance response times, the reason for the request for service and a complete record of the care provided by paramedics. In addition, the ePCR:
- Provides geographical information on emergency medical services and response times of ambulances;
- Allows staff to review response times and adjust operations, if necessary; and
- Shows where clinical improvement may be required and opportunities for training exist.
Health Minister Tom Osborne will be speaking to media this afternoon. NTV’s Marykate O’Neill is covering the story and will have more at 6.Post Views: 66