Business News

FFAW reporting positive catch rates for capelin harvesters

By Web Team
Published on July 31, 2023 at 9:27 am
Updated on July 31, 2023 11:37 am

The FFAW says it’s been a good season for capelin harvesters. The union says harvesters are reporting positive catch rates so far this fishing season. It’s optimistic that more favorable environmental conditions are leading to the growth of the capelin stock. Now they’re calling on the federal government to increase research. FFAW President Greg Pretty says he hopes more understanding of the stocks can stop DFO from limiting the small commercial fishery.

Post Views: 57



Scroll to top