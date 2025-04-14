FFAW raises alarm over environmental risks from grounded ship

The FFAW is calling attention to the grounding of the MSC Baltic III cargo ship near Lark Harbour.

The vessel, which ran aground on February 15, poses a significant and ongoing threat to the marine environment and the livelihoods of inshore fish harvesters who depend on these waters the union says.

FFAW-Unifor is calling on the Canadian Coast Guard, Environment Canada, and provincial authorities to expedite salvage efforts. There are eight containers of polymer beads, a material used in plastic production, identified as a priority for removal.