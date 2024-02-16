FFAW Northern Cod grade ‘A’ for sustainability

FFAW-Unifor’s Northern Cod (2J3KL) Fisheries Improvement Project (FIP) was recently awarded a Grade A by the Sustainable Fisheries Partnership (SFP) – an internationally recognized seafood sustainability grading system.

An ‘A’ progress rating is reserved for comprehensive FIPs that have documented improvements in fishing practices or fisheries management within the last 12 months. FFAW’s Northern Cod FIP demonstrates the commitment to sustainable fishing with documented improvements to cod habitats with, for example, over 16,000 pounds of lost gear removed from the Punch Bowl cod fishing ground in Labrador.

“These grade rankings are something the sustainably minded consumer looks for when shopping for seafood all around the world,” explains FFAW-Unifor President Greg Pretty. “It’s a testament to the progress made by inshore fish harvesters in our province to turn the northern cod fishery in Newfoundland and Labrador into a world-renowned, trustworthy and sustainable source of seafood,” Pretty says.