FFAW members at Altera accept new deal

FFAW-Unifor members at Altera (Atlantic) Management ULC have voted overwhelmingly to accept a tentative deal that was reached between the bargaining committee and company on Oct. 26. With the assistance of federal mediation and conciliation, members have found a resolution to the protracted, 20-month bargaining process.

The company resumed face-to-face negotiations following the announcement from the Union last month that members had entered a strike position.

“Our members provided their bargaining committee with a clear mandate on what was important to them, and they voted in favour of accepting this new deal. It was a long, tense situation for our members with Altera, and we’re pleased that we were able to get back to the table and achieve a favourable deal without having to withdraw services,” says Greg Pretty, FFAW-Unifor President.

Sixty-six FFAW-Unifor members form the bargaining unit at Altera, representing half of all crew on the three shuttle tankers that transport crude oil for the offshore petroleum industry.