FFAW frustrated by DFO’s decision to maintain crab quota cuts in 3K

Fish harvesters say they are beyond frustrated, as the Department of Fisheries and Oceans has announced it will not modify the quota cuts for the 3k zone this season.

FFAW members had been protesting a proposed 25 per cent cut to snow crab quota in an area off the northeast coast of the province. After days of protesting and meetings between the FFAW and DFO, harvesters have learned the proposed quota cuts will remain in place.

Harvesters say they are discussing next steps today, in the face of the DFO quota decision.