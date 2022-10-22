FFAW calling for streamlined process for harvesters applying for Hurricane Fiona relief

It’s been 5 months since Hurricane Fiona barrelled through this provinces southwest coast and today, fish harvesters say they’re still awaiting promised compensation from the provincial government.

Troy Hardy, a harvester from Burnt Islands and inshore council member for Francois to Codroy says the process for application requires everything from titles on stages, long family owned to recepts on lobster pots built by hand.

The FFAW is calling for a more streamlined process for harvesters looking to apply for compensation after losing things from stages to refrigeration equipment.