Just before 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, police conducted a traffic safety stop in the west end of St. John’s. One driver, a 43-year-old female, owed in excess of $39,000.00 and had a suspended drivers license. The woman also blew a โ€œwarnโ€ on the roadside screening device.

The vehicle was seized and the driver was charged under the Highway Traffic Act with driving while suspended. The 43-year-old female was released to appear in court at a later date.