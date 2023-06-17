Federal workers vote to ratify agreements

Canada Revenue Agency and Treasury Board workers have accepted their new deals, bringing an official end to the job action.

After 10 days of voting, the Public Service Alliance of Canada said in a statement Friday that members voted overwhelmingly in favour of their new collective agreements. CRA employees voted 88 per cent in favour while the four Treasury Board units each voted between 87 and 97 per cent in favour.

Now it’s the federal government’s turn to vote. Once representatives put pen to paper, the government has 180 days from that date to implement pay raises and provide retroactive pay. This includes a 12.6 per cent wage increase, as well as a one-time lump sum payment of 3.7 per cent.

Non-monetary terms including new language on remote work and protections against contracting out will come into effect after signing.

The four-year collective agreements will run until 2025, accounting for time passed since the previous agreements expired.

The PSAC strike was one of the largest national strikes in history. Picket lines went up on April 19th after a impasse was reached between federal workers and the federal government but a tentative deal for the more than 120,000 Treasury Board workers was reached on May 1 and the remaining 3,500 CRA strikers reached a tentative deal soon after on May 4.