Federal/Provincial Governments Open Newly Constructed Affordable Homes in Gander

Seven families will soon be moving into newly constructed affordable housing units in Gander.

The new homes, six on Brown Crescent and one in Peterview will be owned by the Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation.

The $1.52 million investment for the new homes was made possible through the federal and provincial bilateral agreement on housing.

MP Churence Rogers, Member of Parliament for Bonavista-Burin-Trinity was present along with the provincial Minister Responsible for Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation Paul Pike.

They were joined by Minister John Haggie and Gander Mayor Percy Farwell.

The six new homes in Gander are a mix of one- and two-bedroom units and include three fully accessible ground-floor units. The new building in Peterview is a one-unit, two-bedroom ground-level home with universal design features.