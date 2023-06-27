Federal investment in mining helps green supply chain

Labrador MP Yvonne Jones announced an investment of $1.25 million to Tacora Resources Inc. to assist with the research and planning of a manganese processing operation.
Manganese is one of 24 critical minerals found in Newfoundland and Labrador. Tacora will research and plan the feasibility of a potential Manganese Sulfate Purification Plant to process the company’s manganese stockpile. The company currently uses Manganese Reduction Circuits (MRC) which remove manganese and silica from their products, resulting in a higher grade iron ore. The goals of this investment are to assess the mineral processing technology to be deployed at a new plant which will be built near the Scully Mine site in Wabush, while helping to meet Canada’s need for manganese.
The mining industry is one of Atlantic Canada’s most important economic sectors and an essential part of transitioning to a greener economy.
“Atlantic Canada plays an important role in building a green and digital economy while enhancing Canada’s global competitiveness,” says Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister responsible for ACOA. “This investment with Tacora Resources Inc. will help ensure that critical mineral development moves forward, contributing to clean growth within our region’s mining industry.